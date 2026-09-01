Hector Ruiz, Jr.

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Henry Giraldo's avatar
Henry Giraldo
3d

That was an incredible letter!

Thank you for sharing your thoughts, experiences, and all your years of service. I’m fairly new to the UFT still. Having completed my third year of service this year and beginning a fourth. I too feel like the union is not doing a great job at looking out for the best interest of its members. I’m hoping for positive change in the coming years and actively supporting the members that are fighting to push this union in the right direction.

I wish you much success on the path you’re now on and all the best in the future.

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Amal Young's avatar
Amal Young
3d

So well written and true. Thank you for sharing the ugly truth to what’s become of the UFT.

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